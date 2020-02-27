Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Shirley A. (Koss) Beeck


1945 - 2020
Shirley A. (Koss) Beeck Obituary
Shirley A. (Koss) Beeck

Sheboygan - Shirley A. (Koss) Beeck, age 74, of Sheboygan passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.

She was born in Sheboygan on August 1, 1945, to the late Leo and Virginia (Ziegler) Koss. She attended local schools and graduated from South High School, class of 1963.

On February 13, 1965, she married Edward Beeck at St. Luke Lutheran Church, Sheboygan Falls. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2011.

Shirley was employed as a lunch lady at Washington Elementary School and at Shoreline Chronicle. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church.

Shirley is survived by three children, including two sons, Brian (Susie) Beeck and their daughters, Allison and Erin; Steve (Kim) Beeck and their children, Karlie, Tyler, and Julia; daughter, Tami (Mike) Prunick and their children, Amber and Mason; siblings, Susi (Ralph) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Sharon Koss, Jean Koss, Vivian Kachur and Beverly (Allen) Rohde and a brother-in-law Romy (Rose) Beeck. Shirley is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and family.

Along with her husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Koss and Richard Koss; nephew Matthew Koss; her father-in-law Arthur Beeck and her mother-in-law Elenora Beeck Kasten and a brother-in-law Art Kachur.

A Funeral Service for Shirley will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan, with Rev. Elizabeth Jaeger officiating. The family will greet visitors, at the funeral home, on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Shirley will be laid to rest next to Eddie at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Shirley's name.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
