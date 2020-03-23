|
Shirley A. Mogenson
Kiel - Shirley A. Mogenson, age 83, died peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice Center, Sheboygan Falls surrounded by her loving family.
Shirley was born on March 30, 1936 in Kiel, daughter of the late Arthur and Lydia (Mathes) Dedering. She was a graduate of Kiel High School with the class of 1954. On September 1, 1956 she married Arden Mogenson at St. Peter's UCC, Kiel. Shirley enjoyed working at DJ Nelesen Furniture and later JC Penny in the furniture departments. She retired from Sunny Ridge Nursing Home in Sheboygan in 1994. Shirley was an active member at Bethel United Methodist, Kiel. She had a love for her flower gardens as well as her pets throughout the years, especially her dog, Tango. Shirley could be found with Arden going for motorcycle rides, traveling out west and overseas, they looked forward to their yearly trips to Branson together. Most of all she enjoyed all the time she spent with her family, especially with her granddaughter, Kristyn, who was her heart.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Arden Mogenson, Kiel; her daughter and son-in-law: Renee & Mike Gordon, Plymouth; two grandchildren: Tyler (Katlyn) Gordon, Sheboygan and Kristyn Fritsch, Plymouth and one great-grandson: Bryce. Shirley is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law: Gilbert & Marion Dedering; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald & Betty Mogenson, Delilah Mogenson and Dale & Pat Mogenson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Donald & Betty Dedering, and Mildred & Charles Balkwill and her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Vance & Grace Mogenson.
Per Shirley's wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service was held.
The family would like to thank the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the wonderful care given to Shirley and her family during their time of need.
