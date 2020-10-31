Shirley A. RabeSheboygan - Shirley A. Rabe, 85, of Sheboygan, passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.Born March 2, 1935 in Sheboygan, Shirley was a daughter of the late Howard and Eleanor Becker Messner. She attended Sheboygan area schools. On May 22, 1976, she was united in marriage to William P. Rabe. They were married for 17 years before William preceded her in death on September 13, 1993.Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for the Vollrath Company for 24 years before her retirement. Following her retirement, she continued working at Morningside Nursing Home in the dietary department. She previously worked at Verifine Dairy where she met her lifelong friend, Idaleen "Idie" Hildebrand. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a longtime deacon and was ordained in 1975 as an Elder. She enjoyed knitting, following politics, and watching travel and cooking shows.She is survived by her two daughters, Dee (Jeff) Jansen, Pedasi, Panama, and Dori (David) Eckhardt, Sheboygan; her three grandchildren, Tara Thieme, Little Falls, NJ, Brenna (Brandon Smith) Eckhardt, Oak Creek, and Jordon Eckhardt, Sheboygan; one great grandson, William Sasenick, Little Falls, NJ; her brother, Ronald (Jackie) Messner, Plymouth; her half brother, Steven Messner, Sheboygan, and her half sister; Donna Bifano, Sheboygan Falls; her stepsister, Nancy Stone, AZ; and her in-laws, Dorothy Koene, Sheboygan Falls, Marlene (Glenn) Sommers, Grays Lake, and Ronald (Joan) Rabe, Sheboygan. She is further survived by her dear friends, Idaleen Hildebrand, Random Lake, Bonnie Gerber, Sheboygan, Diana Matushka, Sheboygan Falls and Richard and Vivian Elmergreen, Sarasota, FL; many nieces, nephews, cousins and her beloved cat, Buttons.She was preceded in death by her husband William, her mother and stepfather, Eleanor and Earl Hall, her father and stepmother, Howard and Elsie Messner, her mother and father-in-law, Meta and Paul Rabe, her brother, Jerome and Beatrice Messner, her brother-in-law, Robert Koene, and her stepbrother, Richard and Esther Hemschemeyer.Family and friends are welcome at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 2:30 - 4:00 p.m. Covid-19 procedures will be observed and masks must be worn at all times. A private family service will take place immediately following. Entombment will take place in the Gardens of Peace Mausoleum in Kohler.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice or the Sheboygan County Humane Society.The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate and excellent care. Shirley forged a special bond with her nurses Jeremy, RN, Heidi, LPN and Stacy, CNA.Also, thank you to all of the wonderful neighbors and friends from Mapledale Village Apartments. Your kindness and generosity toward Shirley was greatly appreciated.The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Shirley's arrangements.