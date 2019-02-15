|
Shirley A. Reichardt
Plymouth - Shirley Ann Reichardt, age 76, of Plymouth, WI, passed away peacefully early Thursday (February 14, 2019) at Rocky Knoll, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She was born on March 18, 1942 in Appleton, WI, a daughter of the late Ervin and Lillian (Feistel) Thomas.
Shirley attended Brillion Grade School and graduated from Brillion High School in 1960 and then continued her education and attended the Nurses Aid School in Appleton for one year.
On November 14, 1964 she married David Reichardt at the United Methodist Church in Forest Junction, WI. The couple resided in Chilton for a short time and has resided in the Plymouth area since 1967.
Her husband preceded her in death on December 16, 2013.
Shirley was employed by Riverside Paper Mill in Appleton for several years and later attended Lakeshore Technical College in the Nursing Program. Upon completion, she worked as a nurse's aide at Plymouth Hospital, Chilton Hospital, and Visiting Nurses Association and then became a private home caregiver.
She was a member of First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plymouth.
Shirley enjoyed playing tennis with her dear friends, Jean Patenaude and Jean Paese, and other close friends for over 25 years. Shirley loved to ride with her husband in his restored 1968 convertible mustang and mopeds on the Plymouth trails, taking trips and vacationing to Texas. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and was always the biggest supporter of her children's and grandchildren's sports and school programs.
Survivors include two children: Brett (Jennifer) Reichardt of Waldo and NaDeanna Reichardt Giuffre of Westfield, WI; Five grandchildren: Brock Reichardt (fiancée: Danica Harrison) of UT-Knoxville, Brody Reichardt of Oshkosh, Abigail, Annalee, and Athalia Giuffre all of Westfield; One Sister: Audrey (Jerry) Alderton of Green Bay; Three sisters-in-law: Lois Reichardt of Appleton, Lal Tahlier of Green Bay, and Edith Reichardt; and Beloved dog companion: Dudley
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband; Two brothers-in-law: Roland and Rodger Reichardt; Four sisters-in-law: Sara (Lawrence) Persohn, Merlie (Victor) Keuer, Eunice (Leonard) Watland, and Mitzie Giffen.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday (Feb. 17, 2019) at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plymouth. Visitation will take place from 2:00-4:00 P.M. with a service to follow at 4:00 P.M. Rev. Kristal Klemme, Pastor of the Church will officiate.
Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in Maple Grove, WI, with her husband David.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Shirley's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send special thanks to the staff at Rocky Knoll (especially the 231 Club) and the staff of Compassus Hospice, for the wonderful care given to Shirley.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 15, 2019