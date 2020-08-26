Shirley Ann (Everitt) PrendergastSheboygan - Shirley Ann (Everitt) Prendergast, 81, passed away in her sleep, with her son at her bedside, on August 25, 2020.Shirley was born Shirley Ann Cecelia Everitt on September 14, 1939 to the late Marie Emilia Everitt (nee Lepine) and Raymond Oswald Everitt in Montreal, QB Canada.Shirley graduated from St. Laurent High School and received her secretarial certification from Elie Business College.She worked for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals as a secretary to the General Manager of the company. During this time she met and married Richard Cunningham. They had a son Timothy. She and Richard eventually divorced and Shirley left Canada with Tim in the late sixties and immigrated to the United States. They both become citizens in the following years. In 1972, Shirley married John Prendergast, they made their home in Charlotte, NC. The family moved to Radford, VA, where they resided until her husband's retirement.In the early 80's Shirley moved to Florida; this was her haven. She loved the state. She became a Licensed Realtor and a home designer for over 30 years. Her skills were known throughout the state of Florida. As the years went on and with declining health, she was still wheeling and dealing properties in the Palm Coast Flagler Beach area.Ultimately her health declined to a point where she needed assisted care. At that time, Shirley moved to Wisconsin where her son, Tim, resides with his family. Shirley's final years were spent with family and friends.Shirley is survived by her son, Tim (Nancy) Cunningham; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jeff) Putnam of Radford, VA, Kaitlin and John Cunningham of Cincinnati, Ohio, Alex Cunningham of Sheboygan, Wl; nieces and nephews, Brenda, Cynthia, Richard, Cathy, Debbie, Richard and many friends both personally and professionally though out Florida as well as her best friend Audrey Miller and her family and friends in Canada.Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Marie Emilia Ida Lepine Everitt (1902-1965) and Raymond Oswald Everitt (1901-1978); her brothers, Raymond, Richard, Bill Everitt of Canada and Tom Everitt of Florida; her husband John Prendergast; special friends, Bill Litsch and Michael Winter.We would like to thank the staff at Atrium/Plymouth Health and Compasses Hospice for taking care of "Miss Shirley".Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband John Prendergast at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC.