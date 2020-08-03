Shirley E. Mohr
Random Lake - Formerly of Fredonia, passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Sunday August 2, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. She was 92 years old.
Shirley was born in Milwaukee on March 7, 1928, daughter of William Rettmann and Martha Seidler Rettmann. On June 7, 1947 she married George Mohr at St. John Lutheran Church in Fredonia. George preceded her in death in September of 1969. On December 2, 1972, she married Ted Laubenstein at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton. Ted preceded her in death in June of 2002.
Shirley was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Fredonia. She enjoyed traveling, doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing sheepshead, and loved to read. When she was younger, she was an active member of the Ozaukee County Homemakers.
Shirley is survived by her three children: Kenneth (Michelle) Mohr of Zanesfield, OH, Kathleen (Jeffrey) Preder of Random Lake and Beverly (Scott) Liermann of Waldo. She is further survived by eight grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, one sister Viola (the late Lorin) Ahrens of Abiquiu, NM, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her two husbands, her sister Ruth (the late Roman) Hetzel and brother-in-law and sister-in-law William and Bertha Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 7th at 1:30 PM at St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave, Fredonia. Visitation will take place at the church from 12 Noon until 1:30 PM. Pastor Marshal Frisque will preside over the service. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband George in Union Cemetery, Waubeka. Due to the recent State of Wisconsin mandate, we respectively request that all attendees please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church or to a charity of the donor's choice
