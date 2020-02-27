|
|
Shirley E. Schilling
Sheboygan - Shirley E. Schilling, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her home in Sheboygan surrounded by her loving family. She was 87 years old.
Shirley was born January 14, 1933 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Emil and Johanna (nee Munnik) Jaschinski. She attended Central High School in Sheboygan. On August 31, 1957, she was united in marriage with Robert Schilling at St. Paul's UCC in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death June 25, 2005.
Shirley was a homemaker, and proudly raised the couple's nine children. She was a member of St. Pauls UCC in Sheboygan. Shirley was involved with many organizations regaining sight loss, was a member of the Council on Blindness for five years, and in 1989 helped organize Insight, a sight loss support group. She enjoyed sewing and knitting, and created 200 scarves per year, costumes for Easter Seals and Shriners, and 40 storage bags for wheelchairs. An avid lover of the outdoors, Shirley also enjoyed gardening, fishing, walking, going up north, listening to music, watching old movies and listening to books.
Shirley is survived by 8 children: Miles (Teresa) Olmsted of Alabama, Carrie (Fernando) Villarreal of Sheboygan, Debra De La Rosa of Sheboygan, Lynn (Danny) Klujeske of Sheboygan, Gale (Stephen) Anderson of Hartford, Lola Sarabia of Sheboygan, Carl (Ann) Schilling of Sheboygan and Paul (Cheryl) Schilling of Sheboygan. She is further survived by 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Sandy (Curt) Lienau of Shawano, her beloved fur grandbaby Snickers, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husbands Roger Olmsted and Robert Schilling, son Henry Schilling, sons-in-law Victor Sarabia and Randi Hein.
According to Shirley's wishes, a private family memorial service was held.
The family would like to thank the staff of Aurora At Home Hospice, especially Jason and Barb, for their compassionate and loving care.
Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020