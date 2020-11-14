Shirley Horneck
Elkhart Lake - Shirley Horneck, age 87, resident of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, died November 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter in rural Douglas, Wyoming.
Shirley M. Schmahl was born May 31, 1933 in Town of Rhine, WI to Milton and Eleanor (Bunge) Schmahl. She attended school at Harrison School in Town Rhine. She married Frederick Horneck on August 18, 1951 in Elkhart Lake. They lived on the Ervin Horneck farm, moved to Milwaukee for a short time during which Fred worked for Northwest Airlines. They eventually returned to Elkhart Lake, where she had resided since. Shirley was an avid gardener. She and Fred worked with flowers and vegetables at the Sheboygan County Fair for many years, and were among the first to participate in the Elkhart Lake Farmers' Market. Traveling to Germany, Singapore and Wyoming to visit her daughter and family, were among other highlights for her. Her personal relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ was of utmost importance to her.
She was a member of the Plymouth Bird and Nature Club. She enjoyed teaching school at Faith Christian Academy, and sang in the choir at Faith Baptist Church where she was a member.
Shirley is survived by her children Neal, Elkhart Lake; Nathan (Connie) of McVille, ND; Noel (Pam) of Cherokee Village, AR; and Noreen (Larry) Chamberlain, Douglas, WY. She has 11 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, her brother Lloyd Schmahl; half brothers, Elroy and Merlin Jung, and half sister Burdie Buchmann.
A graveside service for Shirley will be held 10 AM, Wednesday, November 18 at St. Peter Ev. Cemetery in the Town of Rhine with Rev. Andrew Whittenburg officiating.
Wittkopp Funeral Services of Plymouth is serving Shirley's family
