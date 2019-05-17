|
|
Shirley J. Taylor
Manitowoc - Shirley J. Scheffler Taylor, age 93, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at her residence.
Shirley was born on October 12, 1925 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Arno and Ethel (Luther) Scheffler. She attended Mapledale School and Grant School in Sheboygan and graduated with the class of 1944 from Sheboygan North High School. Shirley then attended Cosmetology School, where she started her career as a beautician in Sheboygan. She worked in Don's Beauty Salon in Sheboygan. On July 27, 1957 Shirley married Leroy F. Taylor at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Sheboygan. He preceded her in death in 1989, after 30 years of marriage. Shirley was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church of Manitowoc and the Ladies Aid and Choir. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a volunteer at the Capitol Civic Center.
Survivors include her one sister: Juanita Thill, Sheboygan; one niece: Sheila (David) Teeselink, Sheboygan; one nephew: Michael (Barbara) Schuette, Sheboygan; three great-nieces: Tanya (Michael) Schwinn, Sheboygan; Laura (Jeremy) Weber, Sheboygan; Anna (Michael) Moore, Sheboygan; one great-Nephew: Arik Schuette, NC, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Arno and Ethel Scheffler; her husband: Leroy Taylor; one sister: Virginia Schuette; two brothers-in-law: Earl Thill; Charles Schuette; and two nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1712 Menasha Avenue, Manitowoc. Pastor Zachary DeArmond will officiate. Relative and friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Sheboygan Lutheran Mausoleum, Sheboygan at a later date. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on May 17, 2019