Shirley Koslowsky
Oostburg - Shirley Ann Koslowsky, 84, of Oostburg, formerly of Oconto Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home.
Shirley was born on May 13, 1935, in Lena, WI to Frank and Alvina (Nemecek) Kafka and was a graduate of Lena High School.
On February 16, 1957, Shirley married Kermit in Lena, WI. Shirley was employed at Oconto Falls School Distrcit for years as a cook.
She was committed to serving through her church, Blessed Trinity Parish, at St. Vincent de Paul's thrift store, food pantries, and cooking and serving meals for funerals. Many activities filled her days including jig-saw puzzles in the winter, walking around Oostburg, watching Jeopardy, vegetable and flower gardening a patch of ground behind her apartments, and she was compelled to bake breads, pies, and amazing Christmas treats- not just cookies. She was a great Milwaukee Brewers fan and could hold her own in discussing games and players.
Above all, her priority was staying connected to family and friends through phone calls, cards, visits, and delivering food and hugs which made her a loving part of so many lives. She patiently listened to each of her grandkids share their lives and interests. She often spoiled her kids and grandkids with strawberry jam, chicken soup, zucchini bread, meat loaf, bread & butter pickles, and a deluxe weekend breakfast.
Her gentle and giving life was far reaching. Her trust was in Jesus.
Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Deborah (Frank Harris) Koslowsky of CA, Wendy (Jerry) Urban of Oostburg, WI, Shari (Marcus Chang) Koslowsky of Cross Plains, WI; seven Grandchildren, Camilla Harris, Christopher Harris, Joseph Ponte, Adriano "Nano" Ponte, Samantha (Joshua) Leber, Emily Urban, Jared Urban; and four sisters, Geri Koslowsky, Beverly (Bob) Patenaude, Diane Talbot, and Sandy (Dennis) Avakian.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Frank Kafka; mother, Alvina Kafka; husband, Kermit J. Koslowsky; five brothers, Luben Kafka, Gordon Kafka, Roger Kafka, Kermit Kafka, and an infant brother, Harold Kafka.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Shirley's life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Blessed Trinity Parish in Sheboygan Falls. Burial will take place at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Oconto Falls, WI. Relatives and friends may greet the family at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 am until the time of Mass at 12:30 pm.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name for Anchor of Hope Health Center of Sheboygan and the .
