Shirley M. Wilke
Sheboygan - Shirley M. Wilke, 90 years old, was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed and will always be cherished. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday morning, December 26, 2019 at her home.
Shirley was born January 11, 1929 in Sheboygan, the daughter of Albert and Elvera (nee Bollman) Trempe. She graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1946. On September 16, 1950, she was united in marriage with Ronald Wilke at Zion Ev. Covenant Church in Sheboygan where they had first met. For many years, Shirley loved caring for local families as well as her own, opening her heart and home to so many.
A lifelong member of Zion Ev. Covenant Church, Shirley was active in Elizabeth Circle as well as the choir where she sang many solos. She enjoyed spending time with her and Ronald's friends in the Couple's Club, as well as baking, cooking, gardening (especially flowers), reading, going to concerts, family road trips and spending time at the cottage on Lake Mary. Above all, she loved being with her family.
Shirley is survived by her devoted husband Ronald and their children: Sharon (Jack) Froelich of Appleton and Dale Wilke of Sheboygan. She is further survived by her granddaughter Jessica (Cory) Schroeder of Sheboygan and their children Kylie, Jacksen and Brantley; brother-in-law Erwin Wilke of Sheboygan, nieces Sheila (Jon) Sargent, Lisa (Kevin) Christensen and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her son Phillip and sister Geraldine Wrensch.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. in Sheboygan. Pastor Chris McKnight will officiate. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Shirley will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Zion Ev. Covenant Church or the .
Published in Sheboygan Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019