Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
Plymouth - Shirley Mae Burger, 88, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Kindred Hearts of Plymouth. She was born August 4, 1930, in Sheboygan to Lawrence and Elvera (Herzog) Seymour. Due to Elvera's illness and early death, Shirley lived with her grandparents, Charles and Margaret Herzog on the family farm in the Town of Mosel. Shirley attended local Champion School through 8th grade, graduated from Central High School and went on to Lakeshore Technical School graduating with her degree as a Certified Nursing Assistant.

On October 26, 1947, she was united in marriage to Donald F. Burger of Sheboygan. The couple resided on Garton Rd in the Town of Mosel for 57 years. Donald preceded her in death on September 20, 2005.

Shirley was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Greendale Health and Rehabilitation Center for 19 years until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of Ebenezer United Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and with the kindergarten program at the summer bible school. Shirley also happily served as a foster grandmother at Washington Elementary School.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Larry (Linda) Burger and Jeffery (Donna); grandchildren, Jodi (Steve) Prahl, Travis Burger, Curtis (Fiancé Kelly) Burger, Donny (Sara) Burger, Scott (Amber) Burger, Jeffery (Ashley) Burger, Amy (Steve) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Carter, Jaden, Ethan, Lily, and Rory Atticus; brothers, Clarence and Charles Seymour and a sister Jean Hansen. Other family and friends further survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, a son Lee (Kathy) Burger, a grandchild Lisa Marie, and a brother Lawrence Seymour II.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan, with Pastor Ted McCurdy officiating. Burial will follow at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 24, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Shirley's name.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com

When I come to the end of the day, and the sun has set for me.

I want no rites,

In a gloom filled room, Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little, but not too long

And not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love we once shared -

Miss me, but let me go.

For this journey we all must take

And each must go alone.

It's all part of the Maker's plan,

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick of heart

Go to the friends we know and bury your sorrows in doing good deeds-

Miss me, but let me go.
Published in Sheboygan Press on June 20, 2019
