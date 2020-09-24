1/
Shirley Mae Skarda Zillier
Shirley Mae Skarda Zillier

Savannah, GA - Shirley Mae Skarda Zillier, 88, of Savannah, Georgia passed away peacefully at home September 19, 2020.

Born on May 28, 1932, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she was a daughter of the late Frank Skarda and the late Marie Schneider Skarda.

Surviving is her husband, Carl W. Zillier II; her son, Carl W. Zillier III and his wife, Linda, of Naperville, Illinois; her daughter, Lisa M. Zillier, of Savannah, Georgia; grandchildren, Nicholas Zillier Olivia Zillier and Maxwell Zillier in addition to other nieces and nephews.

A service will be held 12:30 Saturday afternoon, September 26, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, with a reception to follow.

Gamble Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
