Shirley A. Molkenthine
Plymouth - Shirley A. Molkenthine, 72, of Plymouth passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Shirley was born on June 10, 1947 in Fond du Lac, a daughter to the late Henry and Florence (Schultz) Kutz. She attended schools in Campbellsport. On May 2, 1971 she was united in marriage to Walter Molkenthine at St. Michaels Catholic Church in the town of Mitchell. Walter preceded her in death on January 11, 1999. Shirley had been employed in various occupations and places including, Regal Ware, the Waldo Apple Orchard local motels and the Sheboygan Press. Many of her occupations involved caring for others through the VNA and Companion Care. She also babysat and would cut grass and shovel snow for others.
Shirley loved working on crafts which included plastic canvas and making afghans and blankets. She also enjoyed helping anyone that would ask for help. She was very grateful for the many friendships she had in the Country View Trailer Park.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Laura Molkenthine of Madison; her sisters, Eleanore (Larry) Diels of Eden, Darlene (Wayne) Jeziorske of West Bend, Dorothy (Don) Atchison of Fond du Lac, Elsie (Roger) Strassman of Campbellsport and Linda (David) Strobel of Waupun; her brother Leo Kutz of Fond du Lac; her sister-in-law Joanna Levenglick of New York and a brother-in-law, Andrew (Carol) Molkenthine of Plymouth. Nieces, nephews and many other relatives and friends also survive. Along with Walter and her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon Kutz and Harvey Kutz; a sister, Malinda Kutz; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and Josephine Molkenthine, her brothers-in-law, Leo, Michael and Harry Molkenthine and a sister-in-law, Rosie Manderle.
A Memorial Service for Shirley will be held 1 PM, Saturday, October 12 at Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Dennis Van Beek officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Michaels Cemetery in the town of Mitchell. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home, 123 South St., Plymouth on Saturday from 11 AM until the time of service at 1 PM.
Memorials in Shirley's name are preferred
Published in Sheboygan Press on Oct. 8, 2019