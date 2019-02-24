|
|
Shirley N. Imig
Sheboygan - Shirley N. Imig, 92, of Sheboygan, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Pine Haven Nursing Home. Shirley was born October 28, 1926, in Milwaukee, to the late Clarence J. and Elizabeth D. (Redemann) Stentz. She attended local public and parochial schools in Milwaukee. She moved with her family to the rural Sheboygan area in 1942. On June 30, 1945, she married Hugo W. Imig, Jr. at the Trinity Lutheran Church Parsonage on Hwy 32. He preceded her in death on November 25, 2004. In February of 1962, Hugo and Shirley opened Imig Implement Company which operated until 2015. Her social life revolved around her family. Shirley was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Schwarzwald, Elkhart Lake.
Survivors include her children, June Imig, Howards Grove, Ronald (Victoria) Imig, Sheboygan Falls, Cheryl (Dennis) Mueller, Town Mosel and Kathlyn Imig, Town Mosel; her grandchildren, Kent Imig, Kelly (Scott) Brinkman, Quentin Mueller, Maegan (special friend, Josh Scherer) Mueller, Robin (fiancée, Julie Huber) Mueller, Joshua (Jill) Imig; her great-grandchildren, Alexandre, Oriana, Cayden, Dahlia, Daniel, Ava and Jackson; her step-mother, Dorothy (Stentz) Turk; her half-sister, Pamela (Gary) Anderson; her sister-in-law, Alice Schmidt; her daughter-in-law, Lori (Russell) Fink and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James, her brother, Clarence O. (Vernetta) Stentz, her sisters, Elizabeth Kaminski, Phyllis (Howard) Landwehr and Kathlyn (Kenneth) Clark, her half-sister, Linda Shallue, father and mother-in-law, Hugo and Hilda (Arndt) Imig, her brothers-in-law, Alton Imig and Henry Schmidt.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at Zimmer's Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center (Hwy 42 & JJ, Howards Grove) with Rev. DuWayne Hanke officiating. Friends may call on Wednesday, at the funeral home, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be on Thursday at St. Paul Cemetery, Town Mosel. Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Howards Grove First Responders, the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital, the staff of Pine Haven and Compassus Hospice for everything they have done along with all who have visited, sent prayers, cards and well wishes. It is all greatly appreciated.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 24, 2019