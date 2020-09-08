1/1
Shirley S. Franzen
Shirley S. Franzen

Sheboygan Falls - Shirley S. Franzen, 97, of Sheboygan Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pine Haven Christian Home. She was born at home above Gold Leaf Dairy on December 14, 1922 to Herbert and Olieda (Menne) Bassuener in Sheboygan Falls. Shirley graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School with the Class of 1942.

Shirley was first married to John Kaiser Jr., they had three children. She was then united in marriage to Herbert Franzen. Both John and Herbert have preceded her in death.

Shirley worked at Richardson Furniture Company and then went to work for the Kohler Company so her and John could drive in together each day. After retiring Shirley took on many different jobs to keep her busy.

She was a member of First United Lutheran church, where she was a Sunday School teacher. Shirley was also a Brownie Troop Leader. She was an avid artist in ceramics, oils, and acrylics. She was a talented knitter, crocheting, and quilter. Shirley was also an avid Gardner. She loved to travel taking many trips to Alaska, Canada, Mexico, the Western U.S. and Switzerland. Family was her pride and joy, she loved when her grandchildren would come over and stay the night. Creating lasting memories was a favorite pastime of hers.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Paulette (Daniel) Klotz, daughter-in-law Debbie Kaiser, five grandchildren; Michele Kaiser, Daniel Kaiser, Sean Mullen, Natalya Mullen, and Alyssa Mullen, six great-grandchildren; Trevor Fischer, Kylee Humphrey, Hunter, Chase, and Hoyt Van Maastricht, and Dohnivyn Maldonado, sister Nadean Becker, and niece Pamela (Dennis) Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, sons, Herbert and Gary Kaiser, sister Helen Lentz, sister-in-law and good friend Katherine Holzschuh, and son-in-law Stephen Mullen.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Sheboygan Falls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to RCS in Shirley's name.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com






Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
