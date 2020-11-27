1/
Shirleyann Lueck
1935 - 2020
Shirleyann Lueck

Harrison, AR - Shirleyann Lueck of Harrison, Arkansas, passed away November 17, 2020, in Harrison, Arkansas at the age of 85. She was born April 4, 1935, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, the daughter of Harley and Melitta Perske Mallmann. She married Daniel Lueck on September 28, 1972, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Shirleyann lived in Harrison since moving from Alabama, in 2012. She enjoyed baking, playing Bingo, crocheting, knitting, and sewing. She especially loved spending time with family and friends.

Shirleyann is survived by her two sons, John Fields of Sheboygan Falls, WI, and David (Carol) Fields of Sheboygan Falls, WI; daughter, Mary (Dale) Lindsay of Harrison, AR; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two step-children, Dan (Ellen) Lueck and Cindy (Jeff) Krueger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters; three brothers; daughter-in-law, Lynn Fields; and grandson, Matthew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post #9156, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Due to current restrictions, masks are required.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.




Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
