Simon GnutowSheboygan - Simon Gnutow, 95, passed away on July 28th, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice. He was born January 6th, 1925 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, to the late Julia and Averian Gnutow. He was united in marriage to Frieda Becker on October 6th, 1947 in Germany. After immigrating to Sheboygan, WI in 1961, he worked at Paper Box Company before becoming a long-time employee of Watson Vending. Simon was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.Simon grew up desiring to be a teacher but was forced to flee his home country at the age of 17 due to WWII. He carried on his passion for education by reading anything he could get his hands on, keeping a daily journal for the last 80 years, maintaining fluency of three languages, and being a faithful Sheboygan Press subscriber. He loved music, soccer, Kentucky Fried Chicken, McDonald's coffee, and a shot of Korbel (his medicine).Simon had a strong-willed, determined personality. He was an accidental environmentalist, repurposing and reusing anything from paper plates and napkins to milk jugs. He enjoyed passing the time by tinkering with radios, clocks, or anything he could collect from the Salvation Army.He is survived by his four children, Cornelia Thompson, Edward Gnutow, Valentina (Jim Nytes) McGrath, and Janet (Steve) Drury, a sister, Nelly Bubenas of Lithuania, grandchildren Tim (Rebecca) Thompson, Amee (Todd) Dulmes, & Amanda Thompson, great-grandchildren Hazel, Jadin, & Natalie Dulmes, Cora & Owen Thompson, and Neil & Simon Ammerall. He is further survived by many nephews, nieces, and a sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frieda, of 66 years.Due to Simon's wishes, no service will be held. If desired, donations in Simon's name may be made to the Salvation Army. The family would like to thank Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for their care and dedication to Simon, and Pastors Mech and Berg of Trinity Lutheran Church for their thoughts and prayers. Special thank you to Cornelia for her compassionate care of our father throughout his final years; we love you!Na Zravoia, Opa!