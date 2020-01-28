|
|
Sophie Kubiak
Kohler - Sophie E. Kubiak (Bushi), 100, of Kohler, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
She was born on June 25, 1919, in South Milwaukee to Anthony and Veronica (Slomka) Koldys. She was a graduate of South Milwaukee High School.
In 1949, Sophie married Jerome Kubiak in South Milwaukee. They were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2016.
Sophie was a member of St. John Evangelist Catholic Parish since residing with her daughter and son-in-law in Kohler for the past three years ago. Sophie enjoyed playing cards with the Klub 55 group and at the Life Center at Blessed Trinity parish. She also golfed, bowled, watched Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune TV shows and Brewer and Packer games. She loved going out with family and friends. At 97 she learned to play mahjong and became an avid player.
Amazingly faith filled, she was kindhearted and generous. She was outgoing, always with a positive attitude, and a stylish wardrobe. Most of all, she cherished time with her beloved family, being Bushi (which is Polish for grandma) with her grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Sophie is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Tom) Reilly of Kohler; two grandchildren, Colleen Stratton, Michael Reilly; and Colleen's five children, Miles, Max, Oliver, Jude, and Alex Stratton; dear relatives, Jim & Cindy Reilly and their children, Jackie, Matthew, James, Mary, and Christian.
A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Sophie's life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Kohler with Fr. Van Beeck officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family at church on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of Mass.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name.
The family would like to thank the kind and caring people at Sharon Richardson Hospice for taking such good care of Bushi during her last days.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.
The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Kubiak family with arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020