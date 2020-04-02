|
Stanley DeBlaey
Oostburg - Stanley John DeBlaey, 96, of Cedar Grove, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Cedar Grove Gardens.
Stanley was born on October 14, 1923, in Sheboygan, WI to Clarence and Ruth (Dirkse) DeBlaey. He was a graduate of Oostburg High School.
On October 16, 1943, Stanley married Sara Dirkse in Pocatello, ID. Stan proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corp, flying 50 missions as a bomber in a B24 over occupied Europe as a co-pilot. He was employed at Simplicity as a Foreman until his retirement in 1986.
He was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of Oostburg where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 338. He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Stanley is survived by his four sons, Wayne (Deborah) DeBlaey, Michael (Kay) DeBlaey, Glen (Wendy) DeBlaey and Scott (Terri) DeBlaey; three daughters, Sandra Testroete, Shirley Tyler and Debra (Rich) Stapelkamp; fourteen grandchildren, Jeffrey, Tom, Allison, Jan, Andrew, David, Dennis, Kevin, Gail, Jacqueline, Randy, Alicia, Danielle and William; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Hoogwerf; and sister-in-law, Lorraine DeBlaey.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Sara DeBlaey; parents, Clarence and Ruth; an infant granddaughter; three sisters, Margaret Sims, Ione (Bud) Veldboom and Doris DeBlaey; brother, Robert DeBlaey; two brothers-in-law, John (Elayne) Dirkse and Jacob (Cory) Dirkse; two sisters-in-law, Delia (Peter) DenBoer and Joyce (Edward) Munnik; and son-in-law, Brad Tyler.
Private services will be held for family with Rev. Drew Zylstra officiating. Burial at Hartman Cemetery.
A celebration of life for the public will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Stanley's name for Oostburg Christian School.
Stanley's family would like to offer special thanks to the staffs at Cedar Grove Gardens and Preceptor Home Health Hospice for their excellent care.
