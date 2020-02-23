|
|
Stanley J. Schmidt
Stanley J. Schmidt, 88 went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with his loving wife by his side. Stan was born on June 5, 1931 in Sheboygan to John and Annette (Singer) Schmidt. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1950. Stan proudly served in the United States Army 6th Armored Cavalry stationed in Germany from 1952-1954. On November 20, 1971, Stan was united in marriage to the love of his life Alice Fischer. They welcomed a daughter, April in 1973. He is survived by his wife Alice, who he always called "my beauty", daughter April Mueller, 3 grandchildren, Joel Bresser, Lauryn Bresser (Alex Shannon), Tyler Mueller, his grand-puppies Theodore and Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews. The Cremation Society of Milwaukee served the family and a service celebrating Stan's life will be held on February 27th at noon with visitation starting at 11am at the Chapel of Eternal Light at Greenlawn Memorial Park 6706 Superior Ave. in Kohler with Pastor Tom Gudmundson presiding. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Stan's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020