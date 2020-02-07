|
|
Stanley John Schmidt
Stanley J. Schmidt, 88 went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice with his loving wife by his side. Stan was born on June 5, 1931 in Sheboygan to John and Annette (Singer) Schmidt. He attended local schools and graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1951. Stan was an excellent athlete in football and track. He proudly served in the United States Army 6th Armored Cavalry stationed in Germany from 1952-1954. When Stan returned home, he worked at the Sheboygan Press and studied at the Sheboygan Business College. On November 20, 1971, Stan was united in marriage to the love of his life Alice Fischer. Around that same time he started working at the Sheboygan Paint Company and remained there until his retirement in 1998. In 1973, Stan and Alice welcomed a daughter April which was one of his greatest joys in life.
Stan loved to fish and enjoyed raising racing pigeons for many years. He served as the president of the Sheboygan Pigeon Flying Club for some time. When he was younger, Stan loved to golf and had many trophies for his accomplishments. He took annual summer vacations with his wife and daughter to Shafer Park Motel in Crivitz and couldn't wait to dine on the fried chicken at their supper club .During his retirement years, he was a noon supervisor at Wilson Elementary School along with his wife and you could always find him fixing or building something. Stan was always active and could be seen cutting grass around Indian Meadows Mobile Home Park where he was manager at one time. He is survived by his wife Alice, who he always called "my beauty", daughter April Mueller, 3 grandchildren, Joel Bresser, Lauryn Bresser (Alex Shannon), Tyler Mueller, his grand-puppies Theodore and Benjamin, and many nieces and nephews.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents John and Annette, in-laws Rudolph and Liska Fischer, brothers and sisters-in law Herbert and Diane Fischer, Vernon and Carol Fischer, and his beloved dog Barney. The Cremation Society of Milwaukee is servicing the family and details for a service celebrating Stan's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Home Care. Their compassion and loving care they provided is unlike anything imaginable. No words can describe our gratitude. Stan will be remembered as a kind, loving and amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020