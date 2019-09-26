|
|
Stella Louise Knabe
Elkhart Lake - Stella Louise Knabe, 79, of Elkhart Lake, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. She was born September 5, 1940 in Elizabeth City, NC to Leland and Lillian (Gibbs) Hudson. Stella graduated from Camden High School. On November 17, 1963 she was united in marriage to Allen R. Knabe in Camden, NC.
Stella worked for 13 years at the American Club in Kohler in the Housekeeping Department.
She was an avid golfer, very proud of her 2 holes in 1 which she received 1 in Florida and the 1 at Town N' Country Golf Course in Sheboygan. She also loved her dogs, her and Allen had sheltie rescue dogs.
Stella is survived by her husband of 55 years Allen, sons; Kenneth (Sue) Knabe of Henderson, NV, Eugene (Ann) Knabe of Milwaukee, and Neal (Jane) Knabe of Garner, NC, five grandchildren; Madison, Ariana, Billy, Susie, and Skylar, and her sister Delores (Alvin) Harless of Camden, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and a sister.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Zimmer-Westview Funeral & Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Rd., Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Stella's name.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of The Waterford at Plymouth and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for all their care, comfort and compassion.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Sept. 26, 2019