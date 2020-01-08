|
Stella M. Hoefler
Kiel - Stella Mae Hoefler, 91, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, on the Feast of the Epiphany, January 6, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on October 27, 1928 in Powers/Spalding, MI, daughter of the late Peter and Abigail (Berbe) Grau. Stella graduated from Spalding High School.
On May 28, 1949 she was united in marriage to Herbert Hoefler at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Stella was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and Christian Mothers. She volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul, the Kiel Senior Center, Road America and voting polls for many years. She enjoyed baking cookies, sewing, and playing Sheepshead and RummiKub. Stella loved the outdoors especially ice skating, cross country skiing, and participated in the SAGBRAW Bike Ride across Wisconsin. She could be found around town on her walks with her husband. Stella was a very compassionate woman and was always there for others in their time of need. She loved more than anything spending time with her family especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Stella is survived by her husband, Herbert; her children: Jim (Barb) Hoefler, Grantsburg; Jane (Dennis) Fitzgerald, Neenah; Tom (Sue) Hoefler, Kiel; Mary (Tom) Kraus, Kiel; Ann (Jeff) Knier, Lake Mills; Mike (Gina) Hoefler, Plymouth; her son-in-law, Dick (JoAnne) Sedlachek, Millhome; her 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Florence Grau, George (Mildred) Hoefler, Lester (Fern) Hoefler, Edward (Margene) Hoefler, Eunice Hoefler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kathy Sedlachek; her eight brothers, three sisters, and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church (413 Fremont St., Kiel) with Fr. Carl Diederichs officiating. A private burial will take place at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at Church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice, family and friends for the kindness shown to Stella and her family during the past couple months.
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Stella lived her life by the motto "Live simple so others may simply live"-Mother Teresa
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020