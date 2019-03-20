Stephen A. Dieringer



Sheboygan - God called his soldier, Stephen A. Dieringer, age 70, home on March 13, 2019. His battle ended after a long, hard, fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Stephen resided at Sunny Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan.



He was born in Port Washington, WI on July 18, 1948, the son of Andrew and Audrey Thelen Dieringer. Stephen attended local schools in Ozaukee County and graduated from Ozaukee High School in 1966. He was drafted into the U.S. Marines in 1966, serving his country during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Hawaii. On February 10, 1994 Stephen was united in marriage to Sandie Boone in Sheboygan.



He was most recently employed at the Kohler Company for 10 years in the Pottery Division. Stephen enjoyed billiards, singing at church, and activities with prison ministries. He loved reading, was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Sandie; parents, Andrew and Audrey Dieringer; six children, Jason (Katherine) Canora, Brad (Heather) Dieringer, Megan (Bill) Leach, Stayce (Josh) Brumley, Ryan (Keri) Dieringer, Kyla (Jody) Brumley; twenty-one grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Jeanne (Ron) Karrels and Chris (Ed) Perrine; brothers, Chuck (Kathy) Dieringer, Bill Dieringer, and Dave (Cindy) Dieringer. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Dieringer and a sister, Carole Mertes.



A memorial service for Stephen will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Pastor Chuck Apple of City Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Stephen's name.



A heartfelt thank you is extended to Woodland Manor, Sunny Ridge and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home for their assistance during the family's time of need.



Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019