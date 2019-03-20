Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Dieringer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen A. Dieringer


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen A. Dieringer Obituary
Stephen A. Dieringer

Sheboygan - God called his soldier, Stephen A. Dieringer, age 70, home on March 13, 2019. His battle ended after a long, hard, fight with Alzheimer's Disease. Stephen resided at Sunny Ridge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Sheboygan.

He was born in Port Washington, WI on July 18, 1948, the son of Andrew and Audrey Thelen Dieringer. Stephen attended local schools in Ozaukee County and graduated from Ozaukee High School in 1966. He was drafted into the U.S. Marines in 1966, serving his country during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Hawaii. On February 10, 1994 Stephen was united in marriage to Sandie Boone in Sheboygan.

He was most recently employed at the Kohler Company for 10 years in the Pottery Division. Stephen enjoyed billiards, singing at church, and activities with prison ministries. He loved reading, was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Sandie; parents, Andrew and Audrey Dieringer; six children, Jason (Katherine) Canora, Brad (Heather) Dieringer, Megan (Bill) Leach, Stayce (Josh) Brumley, Ryan (Keri) Dieringer, Kyla (Jody) Brumley; twenty-one grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters, Jeanne (Ron) Karrels and Chris (Ed) Perrine; brothers, Chuck (Kathy) Dieringer, Bill Dieringer, and Dave (Cindy) Dieringer. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Bob Dieringer and a sister, Carole Mertes.

A memorial service for Stephen will be held on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, with Pastor Chuck Apple of City Church officiating. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Stephen's name.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to Woodland Manor, Sunny Ridge and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the compassion and care that was given to him. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home for their assistance during the family's time of need.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
Download Now