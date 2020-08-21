Stephen A. Sacks
Chicago, IL - Sacks, Stephen A. 70, of Chicago passed away. He was the loving son of the late Martin O. and surviving Laverne B. Sacks; cherished brother of the late Michael B. (Julia); adored uncle of Connor, Ian and Ann; treasured nephew of the late Lois (the late Roman); cousin of Debbie, Virginia, the late Lynn, Scott, Peter, Tracy and Kenneth. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, Il from 5 pm to 9pm. Funeral service & Interment are private. Info 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com