Stephen C. Huesemann, Sr.
Kiel - Stephen C. Huesemann Sr., age 68, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 28, 2019.
He was born on June 10, 1951 in Plymouth, son of the late Stanley and Elizabeth (Sperhake) Huesemann. After graduating high school, Stephen attended and graduated from Lakeland University.
On August 16, 1980 he married Cheryl Becker in Sheboygan Falls. She preceded him in death on October 30, 1996. Stephen was a manager at Richardson Brothers Furniture in Sheboygan Falls. Together with his family, he spent many years farming in the Town of Schleswig. Stephen retired from Kaytee in Chilton. He enjoyed tinkering on his motorcycles, family dinner nights, and attending his grandkids' sporting events. More than anything he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Stephen is survived by his children: Micheal (Rachel) Huesemann, Valders; Janice Huesemann, Kiel; and Stephen Huesemann Jr. (Brandon Klug), Plymouth; grandchildren: Micaela Cheryl, Alexander Micheal, and Logan Randolph; brothers and sisters: Christine (Jack) Wang, Elizabeth Huesemann, and David (Christine) Huesemann; mother-in-law, Janice Becker; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Julie (Eldon) Rosenthal, David (Char) Becker, Mary Feavel, James (Karen) Becker, Sandy (David) Rabe, Marlene (Brian) Blatz, Wally (Linda) Becker and Robert (Barbara Kempkin) Becker. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Stephen is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl, his parents, and father-in-law, Wallace Becker.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St., Kiel) with Rev. Melinda Feller officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the Funeral Home from 4:30 PM until time of service at 6:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established in his name to the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin-Manitowoc County.
The family would like to thank the Kiel Police Department, Kiel EMT, Kert and Christi Henning, Vera Graves and the other neighbors for everything you have done to help and support Stephen and his family.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019