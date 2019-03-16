Services
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
For more information about
Stephen Potts
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Potts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Harley Potts


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Stephen Harley Potts Obituary
Stephen Harley Potts

St. Augustine - Stephen Harley Potts, 69, passed away on March 10, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL surrounded by his loved ones. Stephen was born in Sheboygan, WI to Stanley F. and Elizabeth Rose Potts (Harley) on August 27, 1949. For much of Stephens's life he was in Executive Sales Management. This career path led him to traveling all over the country. In 1991 he and his family moved to FL. Stephen had many interests. Playing golf, taking hikes out in nature, relaxing by the pool, and going to the beach are just to name a few. Stephens's biggest passion in life was the love he had for his family. Stephen is predeceased by both of his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Dixie; sons, Jeremy and Aaron; sister, Francine (Roger) Hale; and brother, Thomas (Roberta) Potts.

The Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday March 17th, with Visitation one hour prior to Service in Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin followed by a Reception. Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now