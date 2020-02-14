|
Stephen James Gerk
Sheboygan - Stephen James Gerk, age 72, passed away of a heart attack at his home on February 7, 2020.
Stephen was born on February 17, 1947, to the late Jerome and Peggie (French) Gerk. Stephen grew up in Sheboygan, and was the oldest of 8 siblings. He attended local schools and graduated from North High School in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1965 at the age of 18. As an Air Freight Specialist in the 6th Aerial Port Squadron, Don Muang Royal Thai Air Base, Thailand, during the Vietnam War, he was responsible for processing inbound/outbound cargo, loading outbound cargo, installing airstrips, filing all aircraft records and handling all monthly reports. Stephen was promoted to Sargent, and his ability to speak the Thai language enabled him to communicate with the Thai Nationals, which was an important asset to the Air Force.
Stephen received several honorary medals, including the Air Force Commendation Medal. He proudly served his country from June of 1965 and was released from active duty in January of 1969. Stephen had often said that the guys he served with in Vietnam were some of the best guys he'd ever met, and that he hoped they had a good life.
Stephen was an entrepreneur, an artist, a designer, a gardener, a jewelry maker, and an adventurer. At age 12, he took a bus trip to Mississippi to visit a grade school friend that he was pen pals with. In 1963, at age 16, he bought a 53 Chevy 6 stick, which he drove to Montreal and on the way back the car blew up in Niagara Falls! He was so bummed that he had to leave the car behind and take a bus home to Sheboygan!
Stephen showcased his artistic talents while designing and making beautiful leather products at his shop, High Grade Leather, which was located on the corner of Superior Avenue and 4th Street in Sheboygan during the 70's. If you remember Stephen, you know how unique and exquisite his leather goods were. He later had shops in Eau Claire and San Diego, CA.
Stephen is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Celena) Reuter, a granddaughter, Reese, his 7 siblings, Robellie Gerk, Vivian Gerk (Gareth Penhallurick), Malia (Tom) Virant, Starr Gerk (Greg), Liz (Karl) Klessig, Zachary (Sue) Gerk, and Morgan Gerk (Jennifer Kastner). He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and numerous friends and relatives here, as well as relatives in Wales, U.K.
He was preceded in death by his very special friend whom he adored, Carol Leuck.
A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate Stephens' life.
A memorial fund is being established in his name for the Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial.
Stephen was a kind and caring human being - a person who offered some of his life's most vital years in the service of his country, and who sacrificed his ambitions so others would not have to sacrifice theirs. Rest in peace, Steve - you will be missed!
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Stephen's arrangements.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020