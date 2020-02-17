|
Steve Herm
Sheboygan - Steve Herm, 93, went home to the Lord on February 8, 2020. Steve was born July 26, 1926 in Bietighem, Germany to Stephen and Caroline Herm. He came to the US when he was two years old and lived in Sheboygan most of his life graduating from Central High School in 1944. Steve served in the US Navy during WWII from 1944 to 1946. Following service, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1950. On July 14, 1951 he married Jeanne Haack of Sheboygan. Following college, he worked at a lumber company, as a home designer and later in management. In his later years Steve worked in real estate. Steve designed over 700 homes in the Sheboygan area and was later able to use his extensive design knowledge to help the people of Sheboygan find a new home.
During his life he was a member of the Elks Club, Kiwanis Club, Jaycees, YMCA and People to People. Steve and his wife Jeanne were avid bridge players and enjoyed spending time with friends and family playing cards. In 1989 through a Sheboygan Symphony tour to Europe, Steve was able to reconnect with his German relatives, these connections sparked other family trips to Germany.
Survived by his daughters Pat Herm Minnetonka, MN, Julie (Rick) Warner Hartford, Susan (Andy) Bukowski Golden Valley, MN and son Bob Herm New York, NY; grandchildren; Katie (Taylor) Smith, Sara, Emilie, Danny, Laura (Colby) Coates and great-grandson Colton. Steve is preceded in death by his wife Jeanne, daughter Barbara Jane and brother Joe. After his wife's passing in 2016 Steve moved to West Bend for two years and then to Minneapolis to be closer to family.
Steve was a very caring person and cherished his time with his family and grandchildren.
A Funeral Service to Celebrate Steve's life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First United Lutheran Church, 2401 Kohler Memorial Dr. Relatives and friends may visit with the family beginning at 10:00 AM at the Church.
A private committal at Wildwood Cemetery has taken place.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Habitat for Humanity Lakeside because of his love for helping families find their home.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 26, 2020