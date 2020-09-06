1/1
Steve O. Martin
1955 - 2020
Sheboygan - Steven O. Martin, age 65, of Sheboygan, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay. He was born in Sheboygan on July 3, 1955 the son of Arnold J. and Margaret (Marge) Muhs Martin.

Steve attended local schools in the Sheboygan area and graduated from Sheboygan South High School in 1974. He then went to Lakeshore Technical College and acquired two Associate Degrees. Steve was most recently employed at Dura-Trel in Sheboygan Falls in the maintenance department. He also worked in maintenance at Optenberg Iron Works in Sheboygan for 18 years.

Steve was an avid reloader and enjoyed spending time at the sportsman's club. He liked working on his Jeeps and tinkering around with various projects. Steve enjoyed being with his family, especially spending time with his two sons and granddaughter.

Survivors include his two sons, Cody (Liz) Martin and their daughter, Kylee of Two Rivers; Dustin Martin, of Greendale; his mom, Marge Martin, of Sheboygan; two sisters, Susan (Robert) Mayer, of Sheboygan and their children, Katelyn (Aaron Doolittle) Mayer, of Minnesota and Scott Mayer, and his daughter, Sophia of Sheboygan, and Sarah (Jeff) Achsel, of Sheboygan and her son, Matt (Nikki) Krause, of Tomah. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Steve was preceded in death by his dad, Arnold and his brother, Gene Martin.

In accordance with Steve's wishes no services will be held.

A heartfelt thank you is extended to the Manitowoc Fire Department, and the doctors and nurses at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay for the compassion and care that was given to Steve and his family.

Memorials may be sent in Steve's name to the Humane Society of Sheboygan County, 3107 N. 20th Street Sheboygan, WI 53083.

In lieu of a viewing, messages may be sent to the family at memoriesofstevenomartin@gmail.com.

The Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com

Love you, Mom






Published in Sheboygan Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
September 2, 2020
Honored to call him friend. Talented intelligent man with a great sense of humor. We didn't always agree but he was willing to listen to my side before he told me I was wrong. I will niss my brother from another mother.
Ralph Wollenberg
Friend
