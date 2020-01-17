|
Steven E. Baumann
Albany, OR - Steven E. Baumann, 64, passed away December 18, 2019 at his home in Albany, Oregon.
Steven was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, January 11, 1955 to the late Edgar R. and Alice E. (Voss) Baumann. He graduated from Sheboygan North High School in 1973 and Lakeland College in 1980. Steven worked for the Federal Highway Administration, retiring in 2015.
An avid pool player, Steven belonged to pool leagues and traveled and competed in various pool tournaments. He enjoyed nature and photography and was a lifelong Green Bay Packer fan, even after moving out of state.
Steven is survived by sisters Janice Gordon, Sharon (James) Richter and brother William (Nancy) Baumann, Sr. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Joel Gordon.
A private family service will be held.
Fisher Funeral Home, Albany, Oregon is assisting the family.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020