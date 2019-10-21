|
Steven G. Dean
Sheboygan - Steven G. Dean, age 62, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Golden Harbor in Sheboygan.
Steven was born May 23, 1957 in Sheboygan, the son of Bruce and Janis (nee Lutz) Dean. He attended school at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield. For many years, he worked alongside his brothers at their father's auto shop, B. D. Auto Body. An avid artist, Steven also loved landscaping, fishing and hunting.
Steven is survived by his parents Bruce and Janis of Plymouth and his brothers: Jeffrey (Cheryl) Dean of Sheboygan, Bill Dean (Teresa Greyn) of Plymouth, James Dean (Tammy Lenzner) of Park Falls and Mark (Cathy) Dean of Sheboygan. He is further survived by special friend Scott Brown, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held from 11:00am - 3:00pm on Saturday, October 26th at the Plymouth Snow Rangers - Ranger Park, W4804 Co Rd C in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019