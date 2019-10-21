Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Plymouth Snow Rangers - Ranger Park
W4804 Co Rd C
Plymouth, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven G. Dean


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven G. Dean Obituary
Steven G. Dean

Sheboygan - Steven G. Dean, age 62, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Golden Harbor in Sheboygan.

Steven was born May 23, 1957 in Sheboygan, the son of Bruce and Janis (nee Lutz) Dean. He attended school at D.C. Everest High School in Schofield. For many years, he worked alongside his brothers at their father's auto shop, B. D. Auto Body. An avid artist, Steven also loved landscaping, fishing and hunting.

Steven is survived by his parents Bruce and Janis of Plymouth and his brothers: Jeffrey (Cheryl) Dean of Sheboygan, Bill Dean (Teresa Greyn) of Plymouth, James Dean (Tammy Lenzner) of Park Falls and Mark (Cathy) Dean of Sheboygan. He is further survived by special friend Scott Brown, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held from 11:00am - 3:00pm on Saturday, October 26th at the Plymouth Snow Rangers - Ranger Park, W4804 Co Rd C in Plymouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested.

Please visit www.ballhornchapels.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now