Steven G. Weber
of New Holstein - Steven G. Weber, age 62, of New Holstein, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at his home with his loving wife at his side following a two year diagnosis with ALS.
He was born May 29, 1958, to Julianna (Heimann) Weber and the late Sylvester Weber. Steve graduated from New Holstein High School in 1976.
On January 5, 2019, he married Brenda Henning in New Holstein with Brenda's Uncle, Robert Henning officiating.
Steve had worked at Kohler Company and most recently at Sargento in Kiel; until retiring due to his illness in January of 2019.
Steve and Brenda enjoyed cruising on their boat with their dog, Saphira, and the many friends that they made during their excursions on Lake Winnebago.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda; three step children, Brandi (Curt) Robbins of Fond du Lac, John Jr. (Crystal) Schmidt of Fond du Lac "Dotyville", Marc Fry of Boscobel; three step grandchildren, Taliah, Lucy, and Colt; his mother, Julianna Weber of New Holstein, Susan (David) Heimerman of Texas, Sonny Weber and his fiancé, Donna Stroud of New Holstein, Sandy (Don) Breth of Malone, and Stan (K.C.) Weber of New Holstein; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Tony (Tamara) Henning of Texas, Susan (Martin) Lowden of West Bend, Terry (Traci) Henning of Middleton, and Walter III "Billy" (Ronda) Henning of Fond du Lac. Steve is further survived by several nieces; nephews; other relatives; and many friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester "Syl" Weber; uncles; and aunts.
Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Steve's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061, on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM.
The family requests that visitors attending please wear masks upon arrival at the funeral home.
For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net
.