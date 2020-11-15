Steven Lee Siebenaler
Beechwood - Steven Lee Siebenaler 67, of Beechwood passed away peacefully November 13, 2020 during a crisp fall evening surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
Steve was born on January 14th, 1953 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to Janice (Liepert) and the late Mike Siebenaler.
Steve attended Beechwood Elementary School and graduated from Kewaskum High School.
He grew up on the family dairy farm outside of Beechwood where he learned the love of hard work as he would putz, tinker, and perfect his way to become a master of all trades. It was also here where his appreciation of animals and the outdoors began.
He married the girl down the hill, Mari Lynn Miske on September 16th, 1978 at Immanuel Lutheran, Town of Scott. Steve married into a family where he gained four brothers and four sisters. Together Steve and Mari Lynn raised two children to whom they instilled the value of faith, family, and integrity.
Steve worked at Guertner Cheese, Borden Dairy, K&D Excavating, and retired in 2016 from the Sheboygan County Highway Department. Even after retirement, he could not give up operating heavy equipment and continued to help at K&D and AC Excavating. With a simple drive around Sheboygan County, Steve would proudly point out the products of his excavating expertise. Steve was also a retired honorary member of the Beechwood Fire Department and former member of the Beechwood Night Fliers Snowmobile Club.
Steve had many different interests. What some would consider a burden, Steve found pleasurable and a joy: mowing lawn, yardwork, landscaping, and fixing things. He was meticulous in maintaining everything he worked for. He found serenity from atop a tree stand, where he could take in nature and form a theme for his next great hunting story. Steve guided many hunting adventures with his son, son-in-law, grandson, close friend and Brother-in-Law Mark, along with other relatives and friends. He also enjoyed his daily visits and drives with his life-long buddy and Brother-in-Law Dale.
One of Steve's greatest achievements in life was his five grandchildren. He lived for attending their never-ending sports and extracurricular activities. Steve found great excitement in giving them 4-wheeler rides, hunting, sharing appreciation for the outdoors, giving a good hug, and the art of pulling off a funny prank.
Steve enjoyed his trip to Alaska with his extended family and many vacations with his grandkids.
Please honor Steve's memory by taking a slow walk outdoors, mentoring someone on a hunt, taking pride in a job well done, offering help to someone in need, cruising around in a muscle car, concocting a clever joke, and enjoying each moment with those you love. Steve was a kind-hearted son, husband, father, and grandpa who was always willing to help others.
Steve was a member of Zion United Methodist Church, Batavia.
Survivors include: his wife: Mari Lynn; Daughter, Stacy (Roy) Edwards; Son, Travis (Angela) Siebenaler; known as Grandpa to Easton, Monroe, and Edlynn Edwards, and Etta and Ingrid Siebenaler. He is further survived by his mother, Janice (Al) Kempf, Brothers & Sisters-in-Law: Raylene (Steve) Justinger, Dale (Diane) Miske, Cheryl (Charles) Benson, Shelley Miske, Laurel (Kelvin) Kreif, Mark (Vickie) Miske, and Christine (Art) Birch.
He is further survived by many nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by: his father: Mike; Father-In-Law: Kermit Miske; Mother-In-Law: Delores Miske; and Brothers-in-Law: Kermit Jr. Miske and Lonnie Miske.
Services will take place Friday, November 20th at Zion United Methodist, Batavia at 5:30 PM for immediate family only. Services will also be broadcast LIVE via radio station from the Zion parking lot, N1667 WI-28, Adell, WI 53001 and on Facebook LIVE at 5:30 PM. Drive-thru visitation immediately following service from 6-7:30 PM. https://www.facebook.com/Zion-United-Methodist-Church-of-Batavia-120218924660799/ https://www.zionumcbatavia.org/
A memorial fund is being established in Steve's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
.
The family would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire medical and support staff at Kraemer Cancer Center; Dr.Burfeind, Dr.Longo, Kristi, and Trisha for their kindness and loving care. Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for their support.
The Siebenaler family wants to extend deep appreciation for the cards, visits, messages, food, and prayers throughout Steve's journey.