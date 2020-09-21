Steven R. Horst
Kiel - Steven R. Horst, 60, of Kiel died Wednesday evening September 16, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born July 1, 1960 son of Robert & Monica ( Meyer) Horst. Steve attended Kiel Schools and graduated from Kiel High School with the Class of 1978. On August 15, 1981 he was united in marriage to Lisa Dedering at St. Peters UCC, Kiel.
Steve had worked for 20 years at A.A. Laun Lumber Co, Wausau Supply for 8 years and The Home Depot for the past 11 years. Steve was a former member of the Kiel Lion's Club and was active in many sports. He also coached Little League baseball.
Steve enjoyed camping with his Giver by the River family and friends. He had a love of all sports, following the Kiel Raider teams and enjoying the Brewers. Packers, Badgers and Bucks. He even found time to cheer for the Steelers. He ran his Fantasy Football League and an NCAA Pool for over 30 years. He was a supporter of Kiel Baseball and had a team in the Trivia Contest every year, always finishing in the top teams. During his more quiet times he could be found reading or relaxing on the patio while listening to the Brewer game or Beatles music. Above all else, the time he spent with his family and his beloved grandchildren was his greatest joy.
Survivors include his wife; Lisa, children; Joshua Horst, Jake (Ashley) Horst, Chelsea (Matt) Burris, grandchildren; Emma, Lyla & Maci Burris, Ari & Elise Horst. father & mother; Bob & Monica Horst, brothers; Mike (Judy) Horst, Jim (Mike Lasser) Horst, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Mark Dedering, Susan Dedering, Julie (Jeff) Evenson, Chris (Kay) Dedering along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law; Don & Betty Dedering, grandparents; Reinhold & Matilda Horst, Hank & Marie Meyer, great niece; Makenzie Horst, great nephew; Bennett Evenson and good friend Mike Raquet.
A time of visitation and support will take place on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel) from 2:00pm until 3:30pm. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.
Steve's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Russ for making Steve's lifelong dream come true. They would also like to thank the Doctors and staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for all their help and concern and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for keeping him comfortable in his last days.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com