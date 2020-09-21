1/1
Steven R. Horst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven R. Horst

Kiel - Steven R. Horst, 60, of Kiel died Wednesday evening September 16, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice. He was born July 1, 1960 son of Robert & Monica ( Meyer) Horst. Steve attended Kiel Schools and graduated from Kiel High School with the Class of 1978. On August 15, 1981 he was united in marriage to Lisa Dedering at St. Peters UCC, Kiel.

Steve had worked for 20 years at A.A. Laun Lumber Co, Wausau Supply for 8 years and The Home Depot for the past 11 years. Steve was a former member of the Kiel Lion's Club and was active in many sports. He also coached Little League baseball.

Steve enjoyed camping with his Giver by the River family and friends. He had a love of all sports, following the Kiel Raider teams and enjoying the Brewers. Packers, Badgers and Bucks. He even found time to cheer for the Steelers. He ran his Fantasy Football League and an NCAA Pool for over 30 years. He was a supporter of Kiel Baseball and had a team in the Trivia Contest every year, always finishing in the top teams. During his more quiet times he could be found reading or relaxing on the patio while listening to the Brewer game or Beatles music. Above all else, the time he spent with his family and his beloved grandchildren was his greatest joy.

Survivors include his wife; Lisa, children; Joshua Horst, Jake (Ashley) Horst, Chelsea (Matt) Burris, grandchildren; Emma, Lyla & Maci Burris, Ari & Elise Horst. father & mother; Bob & Monica Horst, brothers; Mike (Judy) Horst, Jim (Mike Lasser) Horst, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; Mark Dedering, Susan Dedering, Julie (Jeff) Evenson, Chris (Kay) Dedering along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law; Don & Betty Dedering, grandparents; Reinhold & Matilda Horst, Hank & Marie Meyer, great niece; Makenzie Horst, great nephew; Bennett Evenson and good friend Mike Raquet.

A time of visitation and support will take place on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel) from 2:00pm until 3:30pm. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name.

Steve's family would like to extend a very special thank you to Russ for making Steve's lifelong dream come true. They would also like to thank the Doctors and staff at Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic for all their help and concern and Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for keeping him comfortable in his last days.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved