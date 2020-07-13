Steven Rahn
Sheboygan - Steven M. Rahn, 69, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Steven was born on November 24, 1950, in Sheboygan to Clyde and Charlotte (Zorn) Rahn. He attended Sheboygan South High School, Class of 1969.
Steven enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1969 and served in the Vietnam War. He served honorably until 1972, achieving the rank of Corporal. He was a proud member of VFW Post 9156.
On July 10, 1976, Steven married the love of his life, Susan Peterman, at Immaculate Conception Parish in Sheboygan. That day turned into 44 loving years, two sons, two in-laws, two grandsons and an expectant granddaughter.
Steven started his professional career at The Vollrath Company in 1977. He worked primarily in the purchasing department before retiring in 2013.
Steven loved his family. There was nothing he enjoyed more than being in their company. His two grandsons were the light of his life and vice versa. Although he didn't get to meet his soon to be arriving granddaughter in person, he loved her immensely.
Steven found pleasure in the simpler things in life: a beautiful day, a cardinal in the bird feeder, a pile of peanuts for the squirrels, a FaceTime call with one of his grandsons, a laugh with good friends, a drive by the lake, the holidays, his winter hat "gorkie" in summer, Brewers baseball on WBHL, a cigar after a Packer's victory, a kiss and a hug from his wife. He lived for the moment and took nothing for granted.
He embodied sought-after qualities that made him who he was; loving, honest, loyal and compassionate. He wasn't afraid to tell you like it is, then follow that up with "but, I love you." Steven left an impression on everyone that was fortunate enough to meet him. He had the ability to make friends with anyone by connecting on a very personable level. He is loved always and will be missed forever.
Steven is survived by his wife Susan; his sons John (Michael) Rahn and Joshua (Morgan) Rahn; and two grandsons, Parker and Luke.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Rahn and Charlotte Gieseke and his sister Cheryl Rahn.
A private, family service and burial will be held at Lutheran Cemetery. Due to concerns about Covid-19, a celebration of Steven's life will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences and contact information to be notified about future service details, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund or VFW Post 9156.
His family would like to thank Dr. Matthews and the staff of Matthews Oncology Associates for their exceptional care, kindness and support over the years.