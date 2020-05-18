|
|
Steven Raymond Schieble
Sheboygan - Steven Raymond Schieble, 62, died peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice after a 16-month battle with Leukemia. Steven was born to Raymond and Joan Schieble in Sheboygan on March 19, 1958. He graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the class of 1976. Steven was married to Debra Rondeau on August 1, 1987. They later divorced in 2008. Steven was an independent contractor and carpenter for many years and worked at Morraine Properties until his recent illness. He was a past member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Local 731. He was a lifelong Beatles fan and was able to attend the Paul McCartney concert at Lambeau Field last June. Steven was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church. Above all Steven adored his grandkids with all his heart.
Steven is survived by his son, Ian Schieble; two grandchildren, Olivia (age 3.5 years) and Cooper (age 16 months); two stepsons, Steven and Ryan Rondeau; siblings, Thomas Schieble, Mary (Gregory) Kuhn, Michael (Stacey) Schieble, James (Cindy) Schieble, Sandra (Philip) Hiebing, Lisa (Lloyd) Kreif and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends, including Carol, Judy and Lori.
He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Mark.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in his name. Donations can be made out to Steven's sister, Mary Kuhn, and mailed to Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, WI 53081. Due to current public health concerns with COVID-19, there will be a celebration of Steven's life at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Bettag and his staff in Sheboygan, Dr. Lyndsey Runaas and the cancer team at Froedtert Hospital for their care and to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for their compassionate care during his last hours and helping him on his final journey.
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 18 to May 20, 2020