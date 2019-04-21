|
Steven Stangel
Sheboygan - Steven Stangel, age 52, of Sheboygan died Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019. Steven was born August 9, 1966 to Lawrence and Geraldine (Myer) Stangel. Steven graduated from Northside High School in Jackson, TN and then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his parents, stepsons Nate and John, sister Christine Stangel, brother Bill (Amber) Stangel both of Sheboygan and by other relatives and friends.
Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, brother Charles, nephew Tylor, his closest friend Joseph Ross and aunts and uncles.
Family and friends may gather at City Church, 2313 N. 31st Street, Sheboygan on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Pastor Chuck Apple will officiate.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Apr. 21, 2019