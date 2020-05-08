Services
Reinbold Novak Funeral Home
1535 South 12th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-452-7711
Visitation
To be announced at a later date
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
St. Dominic Catholic Church
Resources
Steven T. Becker


1950 - 2020
Steven T. Becker Obituary
Sheboygan - Steve Becker was born on February 24, 1950 and passed away on May 7, 2020 at the age of 70 after a short battle with brain cancer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On August 11, 1973 Steve was united in marriage with Patricia Schmitt at St. Mary's Church in Algoma, WI. During his working years, he worked as an accountant and was employed by Amity Leather, Bemis Manufacturing, Donahue and Associates, Northland Plastics and retired from Veolia in 2015. Steve was a member at St. Dominic Catholic Church where he worked with the grounds crew. He enjoyed family trips, gardening, playing Sheepshead and Bridge, reading and traveling.

Steve is survived by his wife, Patricia; children, Brian (Maria) Becker of Hayward, WI, Kevin (Signe) Becker of Mallorca, Spain and Alan (Leta) Becker of Stevensville, MI; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ben, Seth, Sofia, Jasmin and Jonathan; siblings, Louise (Norbert) Feucht of Mayville, WI, Paul (Amy) Becker of Unity, WI, Norman (Nancy) Becker of Colby, WI, Mary (Jim) Detweiler of Williamsburg, IA, David (Esther) Becker of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Clarence (Carrie) Becker of Greenwood, WI, and John (Jenny) Becker of Greenwood, WI and stepmother, Dorothy Becker of Loyal, WI. He is preceded in death by his father, Clarence; mother, Katherine and brother, Allen.

Due to current public health concerns, a Mass at St. Dominic Catholic Church will be held at a later date. The visitation and Mass times will be announced closer to the day of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Steve's name.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020
