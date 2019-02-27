Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue Sonneman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue C. Sonneman


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sue C. Sonneman Obituary
Sue C. Sonneman

Sheboygan - Sue Carol Sonneman, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. From her birth, April 1st, 1946 until her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and the ability to find the positive in any situation.

Sue lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and as a worker in the healthcare field. She enjoyed the simple things in life, arts, crafts, and spending time with family. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Sue will be remembered as a bright, shining light to all those who knew her.

Sue is survived by her two sons DuWaine and Jon Sonneman; bother Alan (Monica) Grosskopf; sister Gail (Jim) Zinkel; four grandchildren, Hannah, Gracie, Katherine, and Noah Sonneman, along with several nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives and friends.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Robertis Grosskopf.

A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St, with Pastor Jim Hollister officiating. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Sue on Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Sue will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.

Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center who provided invaluable care to Sue for many years.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Sue's name.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now