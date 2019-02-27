|
|
Sue C. Sonneman
Sheboygan - Sue Carol Sonneman, age 72, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Sheboygan Memorial Hospital. From her birth, April 1st, 1946 until her death, she nourished people around her with love, faith, and the ability to find the positive in any situation.
Sue lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker, and as a worker in the healthcare field. She enjoyed the simple things in life, arts, crafts, and spending time with family. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Sue will be remembered as a bright, shining light to all those who knew her.
Sue is survived by her two sons DuWaine and Jon Sonneman; bother Alan (Monica) Grosskopf; sister Gail (Jim) Zinkel; four grandchildren, Hannah, Gracie, Katherine, and Noah Sonneman, along with several nieces, nephews, and other beloved relatives and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents Ruben and Robertis Grosskopf.
A Funeral Service for Sue will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral and Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St, with Pastor Jim Hollister officiating. Family and friends are invited to share their memories of Sue on Friday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Sue will be laid to rest at Wildwood Cemetery.
Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Sunny Ridge Rehabilitation Center who provided invaluable care to Sue for many years.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Sue's name.
Published in Sheboygan Press on Feb. 27, 2019