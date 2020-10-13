1/1
Sue Klapperich
1946 - 2020
Sue Klapperich

of New Holstein - Sue Klapperich, age 74, of New Holstein, passed away peacefully with her husband Lloyd holding her hand on Monday, October 12th, 2020, at the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls after a short, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 23, 1946, to Alex & Marie (Dreifuerst) Sesing. Sue attended Holy Cross Catholic School in Mt. Calvary and graduated from St. Mary's Springs Academy in 1964.

She married Lloyd Klapperich at Holy Cross Church on October 30, 1965. She and her husband, Lloyd, raised their four children and a grandson at their home in New Holstein.

Sue started her working career with Sippel Law Office. In 1991, she began working at New Holstein High School District as an Administrative Assistant; she had worked there for 28 years.

Many cherished memories were made with her time spent with her children and their spouses, grand-children, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed going up north with family, shopping, making day trips with Lloyd and numerous vacations. Sue was an avid bird watcher and cherished time spent at the Wolf Lake cottage with family. She enjoyed playing cards and bowling with friends.

Sue was a member of Holy Rosary Church, New Holstein.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd; her four children, her daughter, Mary Beth (Randy) Klotz of New Holstein and their son, Mitchell Klotz, her son, Brian (Connie) Klapperich of Sherwood, and their children, Kimberly (Ryan) Coonen and their children, Emery & Wade, Brandon Klapperich, Jacob Klapperich, and Caden Klapperich, her daughter, Kari Ann (Mark) Doherty of Elkhart Lake and their children, Codi (Alayna) Klapperich, Taylor Doherty, Mackenzie Doherty, and Colton Doherty, her son, Eric (Stacy) Klapperich of Sussex and their children, Kyle Klapperich and Nicole Klapperich; her sisters & brothers, Judy Lohse, John (Mary) Sesing, Mary (George) Miller, Joe (Audrey) Sesing, Joan Sesing-Lenz (fiancé, Paul), Kay Sesing, and Ted Sesing. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Mark (Kelly) Haensgen, Gene (Pat) Klapperich, Geraldine (Andrew) Karls, David (JoAnn) Klapperich, and Stan (Rose) Klapperich; numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives; friends; and her four legged grandpuppies, Maddie, Bailey, Mosby, Toby, Maverick and Gunner.

Preceding her in death were an infant son, Thomas, her parents, Alex and Marie Sesing, father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Bernice Klapperich, brother, Chuck Sesing, sister, LuAnn Haensgen and brother-in-law Ken Klapperich.

A Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 1724 Madison Street, New Holstein, WI 53061. Sue will be laid to rest in the Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Sue's family at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue, New Holstein, WI 53061 on Saturday, October 17th from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM when brief family rites will be held.

Please adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines at the funeral home and at the church.

Sue's family would like to express their heart-felt gratitude to the care givers at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice and Adaptive Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to her.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Sippel Funeral Home
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
01:30 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sippel Funeral Home
2618 Altona Avenue
New Holstein, WI 53061
(920) 898-4300
