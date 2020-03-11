Services
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home - Kiel
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Berlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan C. Berlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan C. Berlin Obituary
Susan C. Berlin

Town of Meeme - Susan C. Berlin, 67, School Hill, passed away unexpectedly, yet very peacefully at home on March 9, 2020. She was born on February 28, 1953 in Racine WI, and was a graduate of Case High School. On September 27, 1975 she married David Berlin at Epiphany Lutheran Church, Racine and they had one son, Michael. They relocated to rural Kiel,WI in 1990.

Sue was a very sweet person; always willing to help and easy to be around. She was an avid reader and loved being with her friends and family. Sue loved animals and riding on the Harley with her husband. She was a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Einer & Shirley (Peterson) Berntzen and grandparents, Oscar & Ragna Berntzen and Leroy & Hilda Peterson. She is survived by her husband David; son Michael; sister and brother-in-law Nancy (David) Wiese. Also survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Greg (Jan) Berlin; Tom (Benay) Berlin; Kathy (Keith) Peetz; and Laurie (Bob) Zahn.

Per Sue's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral services for Sue will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday March 15, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th St. Kiel WI) with Joe Zenk, officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00PM until the time of services at 3:00PM.

Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -