1/1
Susan Hocevar
1949 - 2020
Susan Hocevar

Kohler - Susan Carol Hocevar, 71, of Kohler, passed away with her husband by her side on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Sheboygan Senior Community.

Sue was born on June 10, 1949, in Sheboygan, WI to Theodore and Mildred (Henseleit) Dobrzynski. She was a graduate of Kohler High School in 1967.

On August 31, 1968, Sue married Raymond at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish in Kohler. Sue stayed at home raising her children and was later employed at Kohler Schools for 25 years as a custodian.

She enjoyed many hobbies, including sewing, needle point, and crocheting afghans. Sue loved photographing birds and wildlife, birdwatching, feeding the birds, and her dog, Honey.

Sue is survived by her husband of 52 years, Ray Hocevar, Sr; two sons, Ted (Kris) Hocevar, Ray Hocevar, Jr.; four grandchildren, TJ Hocevar, Sam Hocevar, Molly Hocevar, Grant Hocevar; brother, Ted (Bette Jochmann) Dobrzynski; nephew, Jason (Kristin) Dobrzynski; three brother-in-laws, Carl Hocevar, Joe (Nancy) Hocevar, Richard (Tammy) Hocevar; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mildred Dobrzynski; parents-in-law, Joseph and Margaret Hocevar.

A private family funeral service will be held to celebrate Sue's life. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in Kohler.

A memorial fund is being established in her name for the Humane Society of Sheboygan County or a charity of your choice.

Family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sheboygan Senior Community for their loving care of Sue.

For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the Hocevar family with arrangements.






Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
