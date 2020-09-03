Susan J. Morton
Sheboygan - Susan J. Morton, age 67, of Sheboygan passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center.
She was born on Jun 7, 1953, in Sheboygan. She attended local schools and went to Howards Grove High School. Susan was employed at various restaurants within Sheboygan as a waitress.
Susan met the love of her life, Mark Ostermann, and they have shared 17 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling and watching their favorite television shows together. Susan was an amazing cook.
Susan was very knowledgeable in computers and loved to play around on them. She was a woman of faith and looked to her Lord and Savior on many occasions. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Along with her fiancé Mark, Susan is survived by her children, Christine Miller, Angela (Timothy) Renzelmann, and Ray (Lori) Farr; grandchildren, Tommy, Devlin, Josh, Brooke, RJ, and Gage; a great-grandchild Aiden; siblings, nieces, nephews, other family and friends further survive.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and a great-grandchild Emmanuel.
A Celebration of Susan's life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Evergreen Park in Sheboygan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Susan's name.
The family would like to thank entire staff at both Aurora Sheboygan Medical Center and Aurora at Home Hospice, in particular Jason, for the excellent care given to Susan during her final days. Your grace and comfort will not be forgotten.
