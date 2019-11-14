Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jane Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Jane Anderson Obituary
Susan Jane Anderson

Murray, KY formerly of Sheboygan - Susan Jane Anderson, 68, of Murray, KY, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home, under hospice care.

She was born December 21, 1950 in Sheboygan to Kenneth and Ellen (Kushfeildt) Schrimpf. Susan attended Sheboygan Schools, participated for many years in the Top Hat Drum and Marching Unit that her Dad started, and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the Class of 1969.

On June 11, 1994 she was united in marriage to James Anderson in Sheboygan. Susan worked for the Sheboygan Red Cross in 1994. Following their move, she worked as an Insurance Adjuster for Gallagher Bassett in Nashville, TN until her retirement in 2010. After her retirement, Susan and James moved to Murray, KY near Kentucky Lake so she could enjoy her free time on the lake fishing.

Susan loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and on Sunday's you would find her cheering on the Packers. Her family was her pride and joy, spending time with them creating lasting memories was what she loved most.

Susan is survived by her mother Ellen Schrimpf, husband James, son Brian (Brenda) Enders, grandson Blake Enders and sisters, Kendra (Bill) Buchner and Julie Enders. She was preceded in death by her father and son Kenneth Enders.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:00 NOON until 2:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan.

Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -