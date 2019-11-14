|
|
Susan Jane Anderson
Murray, KY formerly of Sheboygan - Susan Jane Anderson, 68, of Murray, KY, formerly of Sheboygan, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at her home, under hospice care.
She was born December 21, 1950 in Sheboygan to Kenneth and Ellen (Kushfeildt) Schrimpf. Susan attended Sheboygan Schools, participated for many years in the Top Hat Drum and Marching Unit that her Dad started, and graduated from Sheboygan South High School with the Class of 1969.
On June 11, 1994 she was united in marriage to James Anderson in Sheboygan. Susan worked for the Sheboygan Red Cross in 1994. Following their move, she worked as an Insurance Adjuster for Gallagher Bassett in Nashville, TN until her retirement in 2010. After her retirement, Susan and James moved to Murray, KY near Kentucky Lake so she could enjoy her free time on the lake fishing.
Susan loved the outdoors, especially fishing, and on Sunday's you would find her cheering on the Packers. Her family was her pride and joy, spending time with them creating lasting memories was what she loved most.
Susan is survived by her mother Ellen Schrimpf, husband James, son Brian (Brenda) Enders, grandson Blake Enders and sisters, Kendra (Bill) Buchner and Julie Enders. She was preceded in death by her father and son Kenneth Enders.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will take place on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 12:00 NOON until 2:00 PM at Ballhorn Chapels Funeral & Cremation Care Center, 1201 N. 8th St. Sheboygan.
Please visit our website to leave your condolences for the family www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019