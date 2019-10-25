Services
Ballhorn Chapels
1201 N. 8th Street
Sheboygan, WI 53081
920-457-4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan L. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan L. Anderson Obituary
Susan L. Anderson

Manitowoc - Susan L. Anderson, age 65, of Manitowoc passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by her two daughters and other family.

She was born in Sheboygan on November 8, 1953, to the late Eugene and Elda (nee Zimmerman) Reglin. Susan was employed for Joan Stacco for several years as a cleaning assistant. Susan's greatest enjoyment was raising her children and making memories with her grandchildren.

Susan loved listening to music, reading, and eating her limburger cheese. She had a zest for life and loved nature.

Susan is survived by her children, Michael (Leah) Gill, Michelle (Fiancé Bobby Wildman) Punke, Kevin (Liz) Gill, and Kiera (Brandon) Schindler; fiancé Darrell Gast; grandchildren, Aria, Finnley, Andrew, Madison, Ethan, Alex, Marya, Tala, Siera, Jarad, Elizabeth, and Shyann; brothers, Ronnie and Eugene Reglin; best friend Shirley Breher; nieces, nephews, other friends and family further survive.

Along with her parents, Susan was preceded in death by an infant son Sean Gill; a granddaughter Shauna Ardel Punke; a brother Roland Reglin; and sisters, Bonnie Grawien and Eugenia Kaminski.

The family would like to personally thank the staff at both the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and the Aurora At Home Hospice for their care given to Susan.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Susan's name.

A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held at a later date.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.ballhornchapels.com
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now