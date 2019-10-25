|
Susan L. Anderson
Manitowoc - Susan L. Anderson, age 65, of Manitowoc passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, surrounded by her two daughters and other family.
She was born in Sheboygan on November 8, 1953, to the late Eugene and Elda (nee Zimmerman) Reglin. Susan was employed for Joan Stacco for several years as a cleaning assistant. Susan's greatest enjoyment was raising her children and making memories with her grandchildren.
Susan loved listening to music, reading, and eating her limburger cheese. She had a zest for life and loved nature.
Susan is survived by her children, Michael (Leah) Gill, Michelle (Fiancé Bobby Wildman) Punke, Kevin (Liz) Gill, and Kiera (Brandon) Schindler; fiancé Darrell Gast; grandchildren, Aria, Finnley, Andrew, Madison, Ethan, Alex, Marya, Tala, Siera, Jarad, Elizabeth, and Shyann; brothers, Ronnie and Eugene Reglin; best friend Shirley Breher; nieces, nephews, other friends and family further survive.
Along with her parents, Susan was preceded in death by an infant son Sean Gill; a granddaughter Shauna Ardel Punke; a brother Roland Reglin; and sisters, Bonnie Grawien and Eugenia Kaminski.
The family would like to personally thank the staff at both the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic and the Aurora At Home Hospice for their care given to Susan.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Susan's name.
A Celebration of Life for Susan will be held at a later date.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019