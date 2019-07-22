Susan L. Bogenschuetz



Sheboygan - Susan Lee nee Hicks Bogenschuetz, Sheboygan, passed away on July 20, 2019 at Sharon S Richardson Community Hospice surrounded by her family.



Sue was born in Sheboygan on December 26, 1948 to John and Georgine Rautmann Hicks. She attended local schools and graduated from Rapid City High School in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1966. In 1995 she received her nursing degree from Lakeshore Technical College. She was a registered nurse at local nursing homes for 13 years.



On January 14, 1967, Sue married the love of her life, Dean Bogenschuetz, at the base chapel of Ellsworth Air Force Base. After Dean's service in the Air Force, they returned to Sheboygan where they raised their two children, Patricia and David.



After retirement, Dean and Sue escaped the cold by wintering in Arizona. Sue loved to travel, loved to fish and loved to sing, with her sisters and at one time with the Sweet Adelines. Her true passion was art - all self taught. She started out drawing and painting, then progressed to tile mosaics and finally found her niche by painting gourds, which she turned into beautiful bird houses and bird feeders. You could frequently find her and her "Gorgeous Gourds by Sue" at the Elkhart Lake Farmer and Artisan Market.



She was a very proud grandmother to Alyssa and Mitchell.



Sue is survived her husband Dean, daughter Patricia (David) Stephany and their children Alyssa and Mitchell of West Monroe, Louisiana, son David of Sheboygan, siblings Sheila Klabechek, Sheboygan, Dianne (Gary) Kegler, Elkhart Lake, Trudie (John) Hechel, Plymouth, Michael (Kay) Hicks of Manitowoc and Steve Hicks of Sheboygan. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Gerald (Kim) Bogenschuetz, Baraboo, numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



She was preceeded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents Oscar and Nora Burkhardt Rautmann, paternal grandparents Christ and Emily Kaiser Hicks, in-laws Harvey and Lorraine Binder Bogenschuetz, sister-in-law Martha Hicks, brother-in-law Gary Klabechek and nephews Ryan Hicks and John Kegler.



Funeral services for Sue will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1132 Superior Avenue. The Rev. Lorri Steward will officiate. Family and friends are welcome at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery.



A memorial fund has been established in her name.



The family would like to thank Dr. Kumar and the caring and compassionate staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice for the excellent care she received during her illness.



She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Susan's arrangements. Published in Sheboygan Press from July 22 to July 23, 2019