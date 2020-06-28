Susan L. Schwartz
Plymouth - Susan "Susie" L. Schwartz, age 74, of Plymouth, WI, passed away late Friday evening (June 26, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on April 30, 1946 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Harold and Marcella (Krause) Schmidt.
Susie attended Cascade Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1964.
On December 18, 1965, she married Richard Schwartz at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The couple resided in Cascade for 14 years before moving to Plymouth since their marriage.
She worked at Dari-Delight, Red Owl, Game Warning Systems, Wal-Mart, and Piggly Wiggly.
Susie enjoyed puzzles, cooking, and playing cards. She also enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve and always looked forward to spending that day with her special nieces, Laura and Andrea and their spouses.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years: Richard of Plymouth; two sons: Todd Schwartz (fiancée: Jean Handrow) of Plymouth and Kevin Schwartz of Plymouth; two grandchildren: Emily Schwartz of Bay View and Abigail Schwartz (friend: Kyle Birenbaum) of Adell; four sister: Delores Zimmermann of Hawaii, Patty Billman of Sheboygan Falls, Nancy Nelson of Plymouth, Tammy Vanderplatz of Sheboygan; one brother: William (Kathy) Schmidt of St. Germain; one brother-in-law: Dennis (Judy) Schwartz of Plymouth; and one sister-in-law: Sandra Fischer of Sheboygan.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister: Betty Jane Schmidt; sister: Darlene Schmidt and numerous nephews.
A celebration of Susie's life will be held on Thursday afternoon (July 2, 2020) at her home, with a time to gather at 4:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. Rev. Thomas Burton will officiate. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Susie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
Plymouth - Susan "Susie" L. Schwartz, age 74, of Plymouth, WI, passed away late Friday evening (June 26, 2020) at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
She was born on April 30, 1946 in Plymouth, WI, a daughter of the late Harold and Marcella (Krause) Schmidt.
Susie attended Cascade Grade Schools and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1964.
On December 18, 1965, she married Richard Schwartz at Salem United Church of Christ in Plymouth. The couple resided in Cascade for 14 years before moving to Plymouth since their marriage.
She worked at Dari-Delight, Red Owl, Game Warning Systems, Wal-Mart, and Piggly Wiggly.
Susie enjoyed puzzles, cooking, and playing cards. She also enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve and always looked forward to spending that day with her special nieces, Laura and Andrea and their spouses.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years: Richard of Plymouth; two sons: Todd Schwartz (fiancée: Jean Handrow) of Plymouth and Kevin Schwartz of Plymouth; two grandchildren: Emily Schwartz of Bay View and Abigail Schwartz (friend: Kyle Birenbaum) of Adell; four sister: Delores Zimmermann of Hawaii, Patty Billman of Sheboygan Falls, Nancy Nelson of Plymouth, Tammy Vanderplatz of Sheboygan; one brother: William (Kathy) Schmidt of St. Germain; one brother-in-law: Dennis (Judy) Schwartz of Plymouth; and one sister-in-law: Sandra Fischer of Sheboygan.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister: Betty Jane Schmidt; sister: Darlene Schmidt and numerous nephews.
A celebration of Susie's life will be held on Thursday afternoon (July 2, 2020) at her home, with a time to gather at 4:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM. Rev. Thomas Burton will officiate. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Susie's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sheboygan Press from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.