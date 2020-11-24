Susan Lynn Doyle



Sweet and sassy Susan Lynn ( Mesich ) Doyle left us on November 22, 2020 to continue the path she started on May 13, 1950. And as anyone who knows her, when she gets to the next stop on this journey she will immediatly be looking for some scratch off tickets and a ride to St Vinnies !



Our Susie was a gale force wind in a small package, following her her own path and living life on her own terms.



She loved her brother Paul and her daughter Bridget unconditionally, and was most content when surrounded by her family, her close circle of many friends and her beloved black cat "Mister" who always slept at the foot of her bed.



Living in Plymouth was her joy, her home filled to the rafters with butterflies, teapots, Packer things, windchimes, plants, cookbooks, anything with the name Harley Davidson, rosaries, black cat and angel figurines, country music, sharing the veggies from her cherished garden, baking up a storm and the never to be forgotten sight of her running outside ringing that damn school bell when the Packers scored a touchdown. OMG!



We will invite you all to a celebration of her life at the common room of the Quit Qui Oc Manor, Plymoth WI when we are allowed to be close again.



Paul and I, Mary Jo Mesich want to thank the staff at the " Vince", the Sharon Richardson Center and to everyone who was there with phone calls, prayers and your acts of kindness. She was very blessed to have you all in her life.



Susie, you will be so powerfully missed by the Seyferth girls Bonnie,Kandi,Kim,Kerri, her sisters Rebekah and Sarah, her Aunt Lori and her circle of many friends so dear to her heart. Adios my dearest sissy.... until we meet again..... LOVE YOU !









